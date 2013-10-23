Police searching for suspect in First American Cash Advance robbery

CrimeStoppers are asking for your help, as they search for a suspect they say robbed a First American Cash Advance.

Police say they were called to the First American Cash Advance on Lorain Road around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The suspect entered the business while brandishing what appeared to be some sort of weapon.

The suspect is described as an African American male, approximately 5'5" mid 40's, wearing jeans and a hoodie.

He fled after placing the victim in the restroom.

His getaway car is described only as an older white possible foreign model.

Anyone with any information please contact CrimeStoppers at 216-252-7463 as soon as possible.

Police also believe the same guy robbed a Subway restaurant last week in Fairview.

