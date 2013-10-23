Police: New rape accusations Elias Acevedo, Sr.

Authorities are once again searching for Christina Adkins. Their current search has brought the FBI and Cleveland Police to the grassy area just off the 90 E and 176 South.

FBI: Resolution expected soon in the 1995 disappearance of Christina Adkins

The search for Christina Adkins picked up steam Friday, October 11, 2013 and now confirmation by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner says the bones found at the scene are human.

Justice for Christina Adkins and Pamela Pemberton. A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted convicted sex offender Elias Acevedo, Sr. Thursday in a 293 count indictment.

On Friday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed the remains found Oct. 10 belong to Christina Adkins.

New accusations against a sex offender, already charged with two cold case murders, are being revealed.

Elias Acevedo, Sr. is facing 293 charges for the murders of Pamela Pemberton in 1994 and a year later, the murder of 18-year old Christina Adkins.

19 Action News has learned more women have come forward accusing Acevedo, Sr. of raping them.

Police are investigating the claims.

