Police: New rape accusations Elias Acevedo, Sr.

New accusations against a sex offender, already charged with two cold case murders, are being revealed.

Elias Acevedo, Sr. is facing 293 charges for the murders of Pamela Pemberton in 1994 and a year later, the murder of 18-year old Christina Adkins.

19 Action News has learned more women have come forward accusing Acevedo, Sr. of raping them.

Police are investigating the claims.

