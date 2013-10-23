Cavs control first half, collapse in second

Cincinnati, OH (WOIO) - It was a tale of two halves for the Cavs and Wizards on Wednesday night, with the Cavs controlling the first half, and the Wizards taking control in the second half, and by the time the smoke cleared, Washington had pulled away for a 101-82 win at U.S. Bank Arena.





Tristan Thompson was the story early on, throwing down 17 points and pulling down 14 rebounds, while Kyrie Irving led the Cavaliers with 19 points.





But after scoring 53 points in the first half, the Cavs were held to only 29 in the second half, as the Wizards rallied and pulled away.





Bradley Beal led all scorers with 21 points, while Trevor Ariza added 19.





The Cavs (4-3) wrap up the preseason on Thursday night down in Charlotte.





