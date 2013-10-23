Tainted dog treats have pet owners on alert

Chris Slomka's one year old beagle named Mack is like a family member.

"When things like this appear it kind of makes you worry as a pet owner," says Chris Slomka.

Now Chris is on alert like many pet owners after learning the Food and Drug Administration is sending out warnings to veterinarians about reports of thousands of illnesses in pets after eating different brands of chicken and duck jerky treats made in China.

The agency is reporting nearly 600 dogs and cats nationwide have died.

The information is posted on their website.

"The clinical signs are very non specific. Vomiting, diarrhea, increased thirst and urination, they're associated with liver and kidney disease. A lot of the pets have died from kidney failure," says Veterinarian Rebecca Pentecost.

Doctor Rebecca Pentecost works at the Animal Clinic Northview in North Ridgeville. Pentecost and her staff have received the FDA notice.

She says they have no reports of any illnesses with their patients but their office is keeping a close eye on things and are recommending pet owners buy treats that are made in the U.S.A.

"They've set up a hotline so we can contact them and submit samples both of the jerky and infected animals," says Pentecost.

Chris says he's taking extra precautions with his precious pooch to make sure what he buys for him is safe.

"If there are treats out there harming animals I think that it's something that needs to be addressed and yanked off the shelves," says Slomka.

The FDA pulled some of the products off the shelves earlier this year after finding unapproved antibiotic drugs manufactured in China.

Up until now the agency says complaints of illnesses linked to treats has actually gone down.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.