Is Chief Wahoo on his way out as the symbol of the Cleveland Indians?

Cleveland (WOIO) - Time for my take on the Washington Redskins controversy. I can come at it with compassion, or common sense, but either way, the name has to go. It's bad enough that Dan Snyder, owner

Tony's Take on Redskins controversy, and Chief Wahoo

Chief Wahoo is a very familiar face, part of the Cleveland Indians history.

But some argue it's an offensive caricature and say it's time for a change.

Chief Wahoo, the grinning, red-faced logo of the Indians, is prominent all around Progressive Field and visible on all types of Indians gear.

But is it offensive or racist? We talked to Clevelanders who all had various opinions.

"I don't have an issue with it. I mean it's just a logo. I wouldn't look too deeply into the situation."

I think they ought to look about changing it."

"I don't think it's offensive. I think they should just let it go."

"The red, it's kind of bad.but its been so long that we've been cheering for the Tribe."

It is tradition but the team is now asking fans to chime in with their feelings about Chief Wahoo in a survey it recently sent out.

"I think it's good to poll the people that cheer for you."

The Washington Redskins have been in the spotlight lately with Native Americans and many others calling for the team to change its name.

So are Chief Wahoo's days as the Indians logo numbered?

"I don't have a problem with it. I really haven't heard a lot about the racist issue. But I don't think there is one. It's one of the staples of Cleveland."

No shortage of opinions on this one.

The Indians say the questions about logos and uniforms are just one small part of a large fan survey.

So no indication right now that any change is coming.

