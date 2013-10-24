Car hits Perry student while crossing at bus stop

A 15-year-old Perry High School student was life flighted to Metro Hospital after he was hit by a car while crossing the street after being dropped off by a school bus on October 23.

The bus had its red lights and stop bars activated, and the bus driver was directing him to cross Lane Road in Perry Township, around 3 pm.

At that time, a silver Chrysler being driven by a 28-year old Perry resident ignored the stop sign and lights of the buss and attempted to pass the bus when he struck the student, sending him up onto the windshield and off the road.

The victim is currently in stable condition, and the driver was released but will be facing charges once the victim's condition is fully known.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.

