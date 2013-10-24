SERVICE RESTORED: Olmsted Twp. non-emergency numbers - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

SERVICE RESTORED: Olmsted Twp. non-emergency numbers

OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, OH (WOIO) -

Service to the Olmsted Township Police and Fire Departments non-emergency phone numbers has been restored. 

(440)235-3335 for the Police Dept. and (440)235-3777 for the Fire Department are working.

Call 9-1-1 for any emergencies.

