Road conditions, pet treat dangers, and Chief Wahoo debate

Coming up on 19 Action News, Reporter Bill Safos is live in Beachwood, checking the conditions on I-271. We had our first snow of the year and road conditions may be icy this morning. Stay tuned as Bill brings us the latest.

And we are finding out more about the deadly pet treats that are making dogs and cats very sick, and in some cases, killing them. Local vets are warning pet parents to buy treats made in the USA and keep an eye on your pet for any health changes. Reporter Shannon Davidson is live in Cleveland with what you need to know to keep your pet safe.

Speaking of pet health, have you ever thought of buying pet insurance? Some say its a great idea to help with expensive vet bills, but others are saying it isn't worth the money. Consumer Reporter Danielle Serino goes over the pros and cons to buying insurance for your pet.

And the debate continues over Chief Wahoo, the symbol of the Cleveland Indians. Is it offensive, or just a part of history? The Indians are asking you to decide on their latest survey. George Smith brings us the debate.

