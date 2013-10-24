St. Luke Church 5k fundraiser

On Saturday Nov. 16, join St. Luke Church for their 9th annual 5K Pilgrim Run and Michalko Mile at Lakewood Park, on 14532 Lake Ave in Lakewood.

The Michalko Mile Youth Run starts at 9 am and the 5K race will start at 9:30 am.

Proceeds will be used to benefit St. Luke Church's parish school, and tuition for St. Luke Parishioners who attend Lakewood Catholic Academy.

Registration is $25 dollars individually on the day of the race, and $20 dollars if you pre-register. For a family for four, its $70 dollars race day, and $60 dollars advance registration. To register, click here.

Awards will be presented to the top male and female runners, along with the top three people in various age groups.

Last year, 300 people participated and the race raised around $10,000 dollars.