Suspected serial killer arrested in Parma

Thursday evening at approximately 6:15PM, members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF), along with the Cleveland Police SWAT, arrested fugitive Julius Webster at a home

A dangerous fugitive suspected in three murders has been arrested.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals led Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task arrested Julius Webster, 27, on Knollwood Drive in Parma.

Webster was wanted for the robbery and murder of Curtis Leon Marks Jr., 31, on August 29 outside of a bar on the corner of 70th and Superior Avenue in Cleveland.

Webster was also wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office for escape, the Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation and is a suspect in two separate homicides in Canton.

Webster was a founding member and leader of the Heartless Felons Street Gang and had been previewed on multiple occasions throughout multiple cities as the United States Marshals Fugitive of the Week. The task force has been pursuing Webster endlessly for the last two months.

The task force developed information that Webster was staying at an apartment on Knollwood Drive in Parma. Officers set up surveillance around the apartment. At around 4:30 p.m., a male fitting the description of Webster was seen exiting the building and getting into a vehicle. Members of the task force followed Webster a short distance before stopping the vehicle. The vehicle was surrounded at the corner of Knollwood and Big Creek Dr. in Parma. Webster was taken into custody and transported to the Cleveland Police Department without incident.

