'Tis the season! Great Lakes Brewing Co. taps Christmas Ale

Seems Thursday's first snow is fitting as Christmas arrives for many Clevelanders!

Great Lakes Christmas Ale was tapped on Thursday morning. The spicy brew - which has been packaged and released annually since 1992 - is around only for eight weeks each year.

On Thursday, October 31, six-packs and cases of the ale will be available in the Great Lakes gift shop and at your local grocery store.

