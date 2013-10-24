SEE THE MAP: Thousands of First Energy customers remain without power

First Energy crews working to restore power in Cuyahoga County

Thursday's early snowfall knocked out power to tens of thousands of First Energy customers.

As of 7:30 a.m. Friday, there were still nearly 12,000 First Energy customers without power. The hardest hit areas are Cuyahoga and Geauga Counties.

View the power outage MAP HERE

An additional 150 crews from FirstEnergy Corp. utilities Ohio Edison, Toledo Edison, Penelec and West Penn Power arrived in the hardest hit areas throughout the day on Thursday to assist with the restoration process.

The weight of the effect snow - combined with leaves still being on the trees - resulted in numerous tree limbs and branches falling onto equipment and wires, causing service interruptions.

The majority of customers currently without power are expected to be restored by Friday, if not sooner, based on current weather conditions.

Customers are encouraged to be safe around downed power lines:

Keep children and pets away from any wires.

Customers should immediately report downed wires. Customers should never go near a downed power line, even if they think it's no longer carrying electricity.

Don't walk or drive near or over a downed line, and watch out for anything touching the line. If a wire falls on a vehicle, passengers should stay inside until help arrives.

Customers who see downed wires or are without power should call 1-888-LIGHTSS

