October Snow and Cold, Gas Prices Falling, Send Your Kids to Bed, Win Cavs Tickets

Today: Cloudy, cold, windy, : Cloudy, cold, windy, Lake effect rain and snow. High: 45 Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Not as cold, still Lake effect. Low: 37 Friday: Start off Cloudy, cold with Lake effect but clearing in the afternoon. High: 48

When was the last time you filled up your tank? You probably noticed prices falling and thought it was too good to be true. But it turns out, they may just keep going down. It's nice to give our wallets a little break at the gas pump. According to AAA, the price for a gallon of regular gas is about $3.35 , the lowest level we've seen since January. But that's not the best part. Some estimates expect prices to fall all the way down to the $3.10 to $3.20 per gallon range by Christmas. After a jump at the beginning of the year, gas prices have been mostly falling, especially since July.

A large-scale, population-based cohort study tracked bedtimes and behavior of children born in the United Kingdom, and found children with irregular bedtimes were more likely to have behavioral difficulties at age 7. The study, "Changes in Bedtime Schedules and Behavioral Difficulties in 7 Year Old Children," is in the November 2013 issue of Pediatrics. Researchers analyzed data from more than 10,000 children in the UK Millennium Cohort Study, with bedtime data collected at 3, 5, and 7 years, as well as reports from the children's mothers and teachers on behavioral problems. The study authors found a clear dose-response pattern; as children progressed through early childhood without a regular bedtime, their behavioral scores worsened.



Julia Tullos, WOIO Assignment Manager