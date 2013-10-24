Marlington High School football player dies while jogging with friend

A community is mourning the loss of a young Marlington High athlete who died while jogging on Wednesday evening.

Chase Watson, 15, was jogging with a friend on Tanglewood Avenue in Alliance when he collapsed around 6:30 p.m.

EMS rushed the teen to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Stark County Coroner says Watson's death does not appear suspicious.

Watson played football for the high school.

