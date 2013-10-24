Season's first snow slams Mayfield Heights: Police open warming shelter

The first snowfall of the season was significant in Mayfield Heights, with up to six inches falling on Thursday.

The heavy, wet snow caused major problems in the city. Thousands are without power, including Hillcrest Hospital. The hospital is now running on backup power.

Tree limbs and branches littered residential roadways after buckling from the weight of the heavy October snow.

According to the Mayfield Schools Superintendent, Mayfield High School students were dismissed at 11:15 a.m. due to power outages. All other buildings are open, expect for MCHI preschool, which is closed.

The Ross DeJohn Community Center is open as shelter for households that are still without power.

