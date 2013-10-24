43 Forum: Education - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

43 Forum: Education

WUAB 43 Forum host, Harry Boomer talks about education this week on his show.  He sits down with several educators in the Cleveland community.

Interview Guests: Robert Hamilton, CEOGC Operation Manager

Peggie Price, VP of Children and Families CEOGC

Tim Goler, HBCU Preparatory Schools Network Founder and CEO

Tonda Gant, Executive Director Cool, Smooth & Jazzy

For more information - csj.fashion@yahoo.com

Council for Economic Opportunities Greater Cleveland -- www.CEOGC.org

 

 

Powered by Frankly