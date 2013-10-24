WANTED: Akron police ID hit, skip driver who struck construction worker

Police in Akron are looking for a hit and run driver.

After Akron police released video of a female suspect involved in a hit and run crash last month, the suspect has been identified and charges have been signed.

Tamika Perkins, 40, of Hollinger Street in Akron is wanted for felony hit skip, driving under a suspended license, driving on a closed road and failure to control.

Around 8 p.m. on September 9, Perkins was driving a tan SUV northbound on Interstate 77 at Vernon Odom Boulevard, when she drove into the construction zone and struck a worker. Perkins fled the area. The male victim suffered serious injuries.

Through the release of video showing Perkins in and out of the tan SUV, APD received several tips. Officers followed up on the tips and Perkins was identified as the driver.

Officers need the public's help in locating Perkins. Perkins is a black woman, 5'5", 190 lbs., black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tamika Perkins is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department, Detective Bureau at (330) 375-2490; the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4 WANTED; or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330–434–COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (Crimes). Callers can remain anonymous.

