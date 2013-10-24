Groundbreaking ceremony for Cleveland Police 3rd District headquarters

Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson and other city officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for the new 3rd District Police headquarters.

It will be located at 4501 Chester Avenue in Cleveland.

The new building will be three floors totaling 61,413 square feet and cost $16.8 million dollars.

Construction on the headquarters is set to begin in November and will open in the spring of 2015.

The Third District covers the area from the east bank of the Cuyahoga River to University Circle and Little Italy.

