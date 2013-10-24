Cleveland Firefighters and Red Cross volunteers pass out free smoke alarms

The American Red Cross, along with the Cleveland Fire Department, and volunteers from Alcoa and Wells Fargo Advisors hosted a Fire Walk in the Collinwood neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

The fire walk is part of the Red Cross Operation Save-A-Life campaign which helps to save lives by providing fire safety information and the installation of smoke alarms, in cooperation with the Cleveland Fire Department.

This program is made possible to Cleveland residents through the generosity of local corporate supporters.



