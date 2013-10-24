Cavs close out preseason with a loss

Charlotte, NC (WOIO) - The Cavaliers proved at least one thing during the preseason: Kyrie's ready for the real games.





Irving threw down a team-high 20 points in only 27 minutes, and three other Cavs finished in double-figures, but it still wasn't enough to close out the preseason on a high note, as the Charlotte Bobcats pulled away for a 105-92 win on Thursday night.





Jeffery Taylor answered for the Bobcats with 20 of his own, and Gerald Henderson added 19, as Charlotte took control in the second half.





The Cavaliers finish the preseason at 4-4, and look ahead to next Wednesday night, and the season opener against the Brooklyn Nets at the "Q".





