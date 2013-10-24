Medina School Board giving Dr. Randolph Stepp one last chance

The Medina City School Board of Education passed a resolution Thursday night giving notice to Dr. Randolph Stepp of his Opportunity to Appear before the Board for a Loudermill Hearing.

This hearing, before a subset of the board, affords Dr. Stepp due process and the opportunity to make his case for why the Board should not begin termination proceedings against him.

Following that hearing opportunity, the entire Board will meet to consider whether or not to officially authorize termination proceedings to begin. If the termination proceedings are authorized by the Board, Dr. Stepp would be immediately suspended without pay during the termination process, as provided for in the Ohio Revised Code.

The special meeting of the Board will occur on Monday, October 28th at 3pm at Medina School Board of Education offices, 140 W. Washington Street in Medina.

The Board placed Superintendent Dr. Randy Stepp on paid administrative leave on April 8, 2013.

