Local Warming Centers open

With power outages all over the area from the wet, heavy snow, hundreds of area residents are without power.

And, with temperatures down into the 30's, you may be concerned about your homes getting too cold.

Some local municipalities/churches have opened up "Warming Shelters" for people without power:

-Mayfield Heights- Ross DeJon Community Center

-Lyndhurst-Lyndhurst Community Center on Parkview Dr.

-Cleveland Heights-Cleveland Heights Community Center on Monticello Blvd.

-Chardon-Chardon United Methodist Church

For updates on power outages, click HERE.