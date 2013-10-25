Candlelight Vigil for missing girls

Family and friends of Ashley Summers will be holding a candlelight vigil and march Saturday, October 26, for two missing girls from the west side, Ashley Summers and Christina Kleckner.

The vigil will start at 5 p.m. at the corner of Denison Avenue and Ridge Road, and the group plans to march east down Denison Avenue to Fulton Road,

They hope to shine some light on the community that more girls are missing from the area.

Summers, who went missing when she was 14, was last seen July 6th, 2007. Kleckner, went missing in October of 2011, at 24 years old.

Anyone else with missing loved ones are encouraged to attend and bring a poster/flyer commemorating their lost loved ones.

The group also plans to hold a moment of silence for Christina Adkins, whose body was found on Oct. 10, nearly two decades after she was murdered and reported missing.

