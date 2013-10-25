More snow, Power outages, and new details in deadly police chase

Good Friday morning Northeast Ohio



October snow is still in the forecast! Reporter Shannon Davidson is live with the conditions outside right now. Improving from yesterday, but take it easy on the roads, with sleet and snowfall overnight, the roads could be a little slippery.

And hundreds, maybe thousands still without power. First Energy has been working throughout the night, hoping to get it back on. Cities even opened warming centers for the residents, as temps hit the low 30's. Reporter Bill Safos is live in Cleveland with the latest on the repairs.

It's been almost a year since a deadly police chase in Cleveland, where officers fired 137 shots, killing two suspects. We've found out some of the officers under investigation have been working the streets on patrol. Reporter Ed Gallek with the details.

19 Action News This Morning starts at 4:30 a.m.

Click for the latest on your forecast and for the latest traffic, check out our real-time travel.

