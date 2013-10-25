CLEVELAND FLATS: Man found dead on train tracks

Cleveland Police say that they found a man dead on train tracks located on Carter Road in the Flats.

Sources say that the man that was found on the tracks apparently fell from a bridge and may have been dead before being run over by an oncoming train. Police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will work to gather details surrounding the incident.

The accident happened in the early morning of hours of Friday, October 25.

19 Action News will report any updated information if it becomes available.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.

