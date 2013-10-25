Police: Montville armed robbery suspect remains on the run

On Saturday August 24th, 2013, at 3:47pm, the Montville Police Department responded to a report of a female robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of Buehler's Grocery Store located at 3626 Medina Road.

The Medina County Grand Jury has indicted two men, in connection with the late August armed robbery at the Buehler's Grocery Store, in Montville Township. Police are crediting tips from the public with identifying the two men believed to be responsible for the Robbery.

Montville Police say tips received within hours of the surveillance video of the suspect being posted on Facebook and airing on Cleveland Television News outlets, lead them to the eventual identification of the men.

Kevin Lamont Tate Jr., of Parma, is already in custody. Police allege he drove the get-a-way vehicle.

Willie George McCoy, 19, of Cleveland, has not yet been apprehended and is at-large and suspected as being in the Cleveland area. McCoy is the man seen in the video, walking through the isles of the grocery store, before approaching the victim at gunpoint in the parking lot.

On Monday August 26th, the Montville Police posted surveillance video and still images of the suspect to their social-media sites-Facebook and Twitter, as well as sending a mass Media Release out to Cleveland area Media Outlets.

That original video post on Facebook has netted over 85,000 views and nearly 900 shares. Within hours of the coverage, the department began receiving tips that lead detectives to eventually identifying Tate and McCoy as the suspect.

During the course of their investigation Montville Police worked with Lyndhurst and Cleveland Heights Police Departments, and learned that after the Montville Robbery, the suspects traveled to Lyndhurst where they were involved in a second armed robbery, that night. On August 28th, McCoy is also suspected of being involved in an armed robbery and attempted murder in Cleveland Heights.

If you have any information about McCoy's whereabouts, contact the Montville Police Department at 330-725-8314, the Cleveland Heights Police Department at 216-321-1234 or the Lyndhurst Police Department at 440-473-5116.

