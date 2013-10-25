Akron Police arrest hit-skip driver that killed construction worker

Police in Akron are looking for a hit and run driver.

After releasing a video of a female suspect involved in a felony hit skip, the suspect has been identified and charges have been signed. Tamika Perkins, 40, of Hollinger Street in Akron is wanted for

Akron Police report that shortly after 9 a.m. on Friday, October 25, they located and arrested the driver in the fatal hit-skip that occurred on September 9.

Akron Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Office Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Tamika Perkins, without incident, after she was found hiding behind the furnace in her basement on Hollinger Street.

Perkins was wanted for felony hit skip, driving under a suspended license, driving on a closed road and failure to control.

On September 9, Perkins was driving her SUV northbound on Interstate 77 at Vernon Odom Boulevard when she drove into a construction zone and struck a construction worker.

Perkins then fled the scene.

Tamika Perkins was booked into the Summit County Jail.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.

