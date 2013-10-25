Vehicle Break-in's: Wadsworth Police put residents on alert

Over the past several days, members of the Wadsworth Police Department have responded to several thefts from motor vehicles. In particular, the neighborhoods of Highland Avenue, Ohio Avenue and N. Pardee Streets have reported these types of thefts.

Here are some basic tips to prevent these types of crimes:

Lock any vehicles when left unattended

Do not store valuable items in vehicles

If property is left in vehicles, do not leave it visible

Park in a well-lit area

Common items stolen include: GPS units, cell phones, other electronic devices, wallets/purses, and loose change

We're asking for the public's help to assist us in safeguarding their property, motor vehicles and our city. We rely on the public to be our ‘eyes and ears' in any suspicious situations. If you notice unusual or unfamiliar vehicles, persons or activities in your neighborhood, please contact the Wadsworth Police Department, 24 hours a day/seven days a week, at (330) 334-1511 (non-emergency) or at 9-1-1 in case of an emergency so that we can further investigate the circumstances.

Anonymous information regarding criminal activity or illicit drug activity can be left in a voice mail box at (330) 335-2769. Information can also be provided to departmental personnel via e-mail, wadsworthpd@gmail.com or via the department's Facebook site, http://www.facebook.com/wadsworthpd.

Sign up for community notifications through the Medina County-wide Everbridge System at the city of Wadsworth website (http://www.wadsworthcity.com). Find the "One Call Reaches All" information under the Departments/Administration/Safety Director links.

