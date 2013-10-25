Cleveland's Big City Boo 2013

On Thursday, October 31 from 5:30 -7:30 p.m., the City of Cleveland will host "Big City Boo" in the City's 22 recreational centers. This annual event provides a safe alternative to trick-or treating for Cleveland's children. Parents, guardians and caregivers can take their children, 12 and under, to the City's recreation centers for games, contests and other family friendly activities plus Halloween treats. Residents can contact their neighborhood recreation centers for more information. All of these events are free and open to the public.





Those who choose to collect candy in their neighborhoods on October 31st should do so during the designated time of 6 - 8 p.m.





Listed below are recommendations for a safe Halloween:





• Adults should accompany young children - older children should travel in groups.

• Children should wear light colored clothing short enough to prevent tripping.

• Add reflective tape to increase visibility.

• Make sure children can see through their masks or use make-up.

• Avoid hard plastic or wooden props such as daggers or swords – instead use foam or other soft

and flexible materials.

• Carry and use a flashlight after dark.

• Visit homes within your own neighborhood – homes that you know with lights on.

• Never go into deserted buildings or isolated areas.

• Avoid shortcuts through empty parks, fields, or alleys.

• Be alert for vehicle traffic; never approach a parked car; move away from a car that pulls up

next to you.

• If someone is following you, go quickly to the nearest occupied public place (mall, store,

recreation center, gas station, fire station etc.) and scream for help.

• Only give and accept wrapped or packaged candy.

• Parents should examine all candy before allowing children to eat it and report anything

suspicious to the police.

• Keep costumed children away from pets who may become frightened.