Priest indicted on felony sex related charges

Rev. James McGonegal has been indicted on sex related felony charges.

The priest is accused of soliciting sex from a park ranger at Edgewater Park in early October by offering to pay him $50 to touch him and exposed himself.

McGonegal told police he is HIV positive as he was being arrested.

The indictment was released shortly after noon Friday.

McGonegal  is being charged with three counts, which include counts of soliciting and public indecency.

According to the Diocese of Cleveland, McGonegal has since "stepped away from his duties" at St. Ignatius of Antioch parish to "attend to his personal matters".

Police report that three sexual objects were discovered in his car along with a bottle of intoxicant.

