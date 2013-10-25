Priest indicted on felony sex related charges

Police say 68-year-old James McGonegal, priest of St. Ignatius of Antioch Church on Lorain Ave, was released from the Cleveland City Jail after posting bond.

Police say 68-year-old James McGonegal, priest of St. Ignatius of Antioch Church on Lorain Ave, was released from the Cleveland City Jail after posting bond.

Priest of St. Ignatius of Antioch Catholic Church is out on bond

Priest of St. Ignatius of Antioch Catholic Church is out on bond

Statement from the Diocese of Cleveland The status of Fr. James McGonegal is under review. Fr McGonegal has stepped away from his duties at St. Ignatius of Antioch Parish to attend to his personal

Statement from the Diocese of Cleveland The status of Fr. James McGonegal is under review. Fr McGonegal has stepped away from his duties at St. Ignatius of Antioch Parish to attend to his personal

A Cleveland pastor accused of trying to pay for sex was in court on Tuesday morning.

Police say 68-year-old James McGonegal, priest of St. Ignatius of Antioch Church on Lorain Ave, was released from the Cleveland City Jail after posting bond.

Catholic priest accused of trying to pay for sex pleads not guilty

Catholic priest accused of trying to pay for sex pleads not guilty

Rev. James McGonegal has been indicted on sex related felony charges.

The priest is accused of soliciting sex from a park ranger at Edgewater Park in early October by offering to pay him $50 to touch him and exposed himself.

McGonegal told police he is HIV positive as he was being arrested.

The indictment was released shortly after noon Friday.

McGonegal is being charged with three counts, which include counts of soliciting and public indecency.

According to the Diocese of Cleveland, McGonegal has since "stepped away from his duties" at St. Ignatius of Antioch parish to "attend to his personal matters".

Police report that three sexual objects were discovered in his car along with a bottle of intoxicant.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.





