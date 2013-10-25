October storm leaves thousands in the dark - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

October storm leaves thousands in the dark

SOUTH EUCLID, OH (WOIO) -

Power problems continue to plague northeast Ohio.

In fact, it's been rough couple days for thousands of folks after Thursday's wet snow.

Between 17-to-18,000 folks in the Greater Cleveland area still in the dark. If you include all of Cuyahoga Counties the number of people without power jumps all the way up to 45,000.

Officials say the weight of the snow was too much for many of these trees to bear, they buckled collapsing on to power lines.

Power outages are mainly in the eastern suburbs of Cleveland like South Euclid, where crews were working hard Friday to restore power. Most of the outages are in isolated pockets.

Crews are estimating all power should be back on by Saturday morning.

