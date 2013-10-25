Wedge to interview with Cubs

Cleveland (WOIO) - EricWedge may not be out of work long. The former Indians manager, who left the Seattle Mariners at the end of the season, will interview for the Chicago Cubs job.
Wedge managed the Indians from 2003-2009, compiling an overall record of 561-573(.495). He was also named Manager of the Year in 2007, when the Tribe advanced to Game 7 the ALCS before losing to eventual World Series champion Boston.
Other candidates for the Cubs are Dave Martinez, Rick Renteria, A.J. Hinch, and another former Indians manager, Manny Acta. Boston Red Sox bench coach ToryLovullo is also expected to interview after the World Series.
Copyright2013 WOIO. All rightsreserved.
1717 E. 12th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114
(216) 771-1943
publicfile@woio.com
(216) 367-7535EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.