Wedge to interview with Cubs

Cleveland (WOIO) - EricWedge may not be out of work long. The former Indians manager, who left the Seattle Mariners at the end of the season, will interview for the Chicago Cubs job.

Wedge managed the Indians from 2003-2009, compiling an overall record of 561-573(.495). He was also named Manager of the Year in 2007, when the Tribe advanced to Game 7 the ALCS before losing to eventual World Series champion Boston.

Other candidates for the Cubs are Dave Martinez, Rick Renteria, A.J. Hinch, and another former Indians manager, Manny Acta. Boston Red Sox bench coach ToryLovullo is also expected to interview after the World Series.

