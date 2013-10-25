Weeden faces the media

Brandon Weeden spoke to the media on Friday, two days after it was announced he lost his starting quarterback job to Jason Campbell. Weeden took full responsibility for it.



"I'm never going to be a guy that's going to point the finger. I had plenty of opportunities to make plays. There are some throws that I'd love to have back. Unfortunately you don't get them back. Again, that falls on me. I'll take 100% of the responsibility, and when I get an opportunity, I'm going to do what I can to fix those mistakes," he said.

Weeden did not talk with the media on Wednesday, but made a point to talk on Friday because he did not want to be seen as somebody dodging the issue. "I'm not going to stand back and hide from you guys and hide and sulk and all that,'' he said. "I'm going to confront the situation head on. That's the professional way to do it. I like to think of myself as a pro. If I go and just hide and don't want to talk to anybody, that's not the right way to do it. I take full responsibility of my effort. Whether it's good, bad, indifferent, I take full responsibility of how I play, and I'm not afraid to answer any tough questions."

Despite being far from a fan favorite right now, Weeden would like to stay in Cleveland. "I think this team is on the rise. We're doing some good things and I'm excited about the group we have. I love this town," he said.

Weeden ranked 32nd in the league in completion percentage at 52. He says he will fully support Campbell, who did the same for him.