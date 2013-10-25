Cavs waive 4, get roster down to 15

ClevelandCavaliers have waived center DeSagana Diop, forward Kenny Kadji, guard JermaineTaylor and guard Elliot Williams, Cavaliers General Manager Chris Grantannounced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts. The Cavs roster now stands at 15.

Diop averaged 3.7 minutes in three preseason games for the Cavs. Kadjiplayed in seven preseason games with averages of 5.0 points and 1.7 rebounds in9.4 minutes per game. Taylor averaged 5.7 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.9 assistsin seven preseason games. Williams played in six Cavs preseason contests,averaging 2.5 points and 2.2 rebounds in 7.9 minutes per game.