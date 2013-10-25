Hunt for Deadly Hit and Run Driver, Lingering Power Outages, Watch for Cavs Tickets

A young boy struck down by a hit and run driver.

Tonight the hunt is on to find the person who killed a 5-year-old with a car and just kept going.

Some people are still without power tonight from that wet snow storm we had.

Jeff Tanchak is tracking your weekend weather.

His most accurate forecast is coming up.

And we're giving away two pairs of tickets to the Cavaliers home opener.

They take on the Nets next Wednesday at the Q.

Watch tonight at 6 for your chance to win.

Romona and I hope to see you for 19 Action News at 6.

Click for the latest on your forecast and for the latest traffic, check out our real-time travel.

You can stay informed by downloading the 19 Action News app. The free app is available for Blackberry, Android, iPhone and iPad devices. If you don't have a smartphone but would still like to stay informed, just log onto our mobile site at m.woio.com from your phone's browser.

19 Action News is also on Facebook - check us out for news, weather, sports and fantastic behind the scenes photos of 19 Action News. Also join us on Facebook to become a 19 Action News Facebook Weather Watcher.

Text alerts are also available, just fill out the online form. You will receive up to 5 msgs/day. Text HELP for help. Text STOP to stop. Msg&data rates may apply.