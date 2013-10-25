Coach puts family first on football Friday

Senior Kyle Wright being escorted by his parents on senior night

Stow High School senior Kyle Wright had the opportunity to walk onto the football field with his parents, including his dad, Ron Wright, on senior night.

"It's good to be here. Good to be here. Very proud."

What makes this story interesting is the fact that Ron is the head football coach at Hudson High School. His team is off to an 8-0 start and they also had a game Friday evening; in Mentor.

But, Ron promised his son he'd walk onto the field with him for his last home game.

"It's insane. I always wanted it. I knew it'd be hard, but it's just great to have him here," Kyle said.

Ron didn't stay long. A few quick goodbyes and he was off to the airport.

In order to make his game, Coach Wright hopped on a plane at Kent State Airport and flew to Willoughby and then he drove to Mentor High School arriving in the second quarter."

A Hudson resident provided the plane ride so Wright could lead his undefeated Hudson team against Mentor in one of the biggest high school football games of the season.

A generous gesture that allowed the Wright family a moment they'll never forget.

