Speed Cameras=Big Business, Family First, "Death Cafes"

Hi, It's Romona Robinson in the 19 Action Newsroom.

We are working on a number of new stories for tonight at 11.

Speed Traps, they're big business!

We've got new details on how much cash the city is raking in, in fines.

Being a football coach, can mean you miss out on special family moments.

We're live with a local coach on a wild ride…to be there for his son.

A new trend: "Death Cafes!"

Why are more and more people getting together to discuss the end of life?

The story at 11.

"Paying for Organs!"

There's a new push to do just that.

But, is it ethical?

I hope you're enjoying your evening and you'll share part of it with us at 11.

Click for the latest on your forecast and for the latest traffic, check out our real-time travel.

You can stay informed by downloading the 19 Action News app. The free app is available for Blackberry, Android, iPhone and iPad devices. If you don't have a smartphone but would still like to stay informed, just log onto our mobile site at m.woio.com from your phone's browser.

19 Action News is also on Facebook - check us out for news, weather, sports and fantastic behind the scenes photos of 19 Action News. Also join us on Facebook to become a 19 Action News Facebook Weather Watcher.

Text alerts are also available, just fill out the online form. You will receive up to 5 msgs/day. Text HELP for help. Text STOP to stop. Msg&data rates may apply.