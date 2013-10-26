Geauga county campground catches fire for second time this week

Firefighters worked to extinguish a fire at a Geauga county campground for the second time this week.

It happened at the Country Lakes Family Campground near State Route 6.

At 2 a.m. Saturday four RVs and the recreation room located on the campground caught fire.

Crews responded to the scene and successfully extinguished the fires.

No injuries have been reported.

One week ago, a cabin caught fire and over 20 RVs were vandalized on the same campground.

Authorities believe that the suspicious fire and vandalism acts are connected.

The Geauga County Fire Investigative Unit is working to investigate these incidents.

