Got Drugs?: Cuyahoga County pushes Drug Take-Back Day

Today is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. Spearheaded by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the purpose of the day is to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.

Today the public will have the opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. Medications can be dropped off at a list of Rx Drug Drop Box locations. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

"In 2012, more than 1,500 people died in Ohio from accidental prescription drug overdoses," said Cuyahoga County Executive Ed FitzGerald. "This program was established to help protect your home and loved ones from potentially dangerous and addictive medications. We are happy to see the early successes and look forward to continuing work with our local communities and law enforcement to strength the program into the future."

The Cuyahoga County Rx Drug Drop-Off Initiative, launched in April of this year, has already collected 2,285 pounds, totaling 180 boxes, of prescription drugs.

Rx Drug Drop Boxes are available year-round. Currently, there are thirty-four police departments in Cuyahoga County that have drug drop boxes. To find the drug drop box closest to you, go to: www.sheriff.cuyahogacounty.us/rx <http://www.sheriff.cuyahogacounty.us/rx> or www.rxdrugdropbox.org <http://www.rxdrugdropbox.org/>

