Police: Speeding car crashes into pole

A woman crashed her car into a pole while driving on the east side early Saturday morning.



The accident happened at 12:30 a.m. at the 2900 block of E.93rd Street.

According to police, 35-year-old Autumn Prosperity was speeding down E.93rd when she lost control of her Honda Civic, and struck a utility pole.

Prosperity is being treated for her injuries at MetroHealth Medical Center.



The Cleveland Division of Police Accident Investigation Unit was notified and is investigating.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.