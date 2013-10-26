17th annual "Bones, Bugs & Dead Animals" party at the Cleveland Natural History Museum

The Cleveland Museum of Natural History is hosting its 17th annual "Bones, Bugs & Dead Animals" party Saturday, Oct. 26 from 8 p.m. to midnight.

The event will include live music by Abby Normal and the Detroit Lean and a cash bar.

Heavy appetizers and two drink tickets are included in the ticket price.

There will be a costume contest with prizes. Guests can compete in three categories: Best of Show, Scariest and Best Duo.

Guests will party among the Museum's prehistoric bones and animal mounts while enjoying the evening ambiance of the galleries.

Ticket prices are $30 for members, $35 for nonmembers and $40 at the door. "Bones, Bugs & Dead Animals" is open to those 21 and over only. For reservations, call 216-231-1177 or visit www.cmnh.org.

The event is sponsored by Great Lakes Brewing Company.

The Museum is located at 1 Wade Oval Drive in University Circle.

