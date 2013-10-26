Vigil for 5-year-old killed in hit and run accident

Cleveland Police and detectives are seeking the public's help in finding the driver and vehicle involved a hit-and-run that killed a little boy Friday morning. Authorities urge everyone to keep their eyes open for a light colored SUV or caravan that they say may have damage to the grill or below.

The family of Israel Thornton, the 5-year-old killed in a hit-skip incident on Friday, October 25, will hold a vigil at West 37th and Denison, the place where he was fatally hit.

The vigil is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 26.

Israel was struck by an SUV or caravan as he and his mother were on their way to his school, Village Prep, a charter school in Cleveland.

Cleveland Police report that he was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center where he died as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Israel fled the scene and police are looking for a light colored SUV or caravan which may have some front end damage.

The family of Israel says that they want justice and ask that anyone with any information please contact the police so that they can hold the person responsible for his death.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the hit skip vehicle or the driver of the vehicle, or anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Second District at 216-623-5200 or the Hit Skip Unit at 216-623-5191. Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers by calling 216-252-7463 or via text message: text TIP657 plus your message to Crimes (274637).

