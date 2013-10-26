Zips lose to Ball State

AKRON, Ohio – Akron used its rushing game to combat the wind on a blustery afternoon, but it was not enough to offset the effects of Ball State's signature passing style in a 42-24 loss on Saturday at InfoCision Stadium – Summa Field.

UA (2-7, 1-4 MAC) racked up over half of its total offense on the ground, tallying a season-high 226 rushing yards on 44 carries.

Jawon Chisholm led the charge, rushing for 166 yards on 26 attempts. The junior scored the Zips' first touchdown of the day at the 5:49 mark of the second quarter, when he broke free for a career-long 65-yard run.

Quarterback Kyle Pohl threw for 211 yards in the game, 159 of which came in the second half, split among nine different receivers. The sophomore signal caller registered one TD through the air and one of his own on the ground.

Ball State (8-1, 5-0 MAC) was paced by quarterback Keith Wenning, who threw 25 completions in 35 attempts for five touchdowns.

The Cardinals struck first, scoring on the first drive of the game and using only 3:07 to find the endzone.

Akron answered on the following possession, making it 7-3 as Robert Stein connected on a 51-yard field goal attempt, a new career-best mark.

Ball State would sneak in one more TD before the end of the first quarter to extend its lead to 14-3 before Chisholm's long run cut the deficit back down to four.

Back-to-back BSU touchdowns before intermission set UA back 28-10 to start the second half, until Pohl marched in for a TD from 15 yards out with 8:04 on the clock in the third quarter.

From that point on, Ball State did just enough to stay out of Akron's reach. Although Pohl found Jerome Lewis in the endzone for Lewis' first career TD in the fourth quarter, the Cardinals tacked on one more score for insurance with just over six minutes left in the game.

Dylan Evans led the Akron defense with 13 tackles, one sack and a forced fumble. Jatavis Brown and Justin March added 12 and 10 tackles, respectively.



UA plays host to rival Kent State in the PNC Wagon Wheel Challenge on Nov. 2 at 3:30 p.m. ET on Time Warner Cable SportsChannel.



Zips Notebook: Today marked RB Jawon Chisholm's first 100-yard rushing game of the season and 11th of his career ... Chisholm's previous career-long run was 55 yards, which came earlier this season versus James Madison (Sept. 7) ... Chisholm has scored six of the Zips' last nine TDs, all on the ground ... PK Robert Stein's previous career-long field goal of 49 yards came earlier this season against Louisiana (Sept. 21) ... this was Ball State's first time play in InfoCision Stadium ... the all-time record between the Zips and Cardinals moved to 10-10-1 as BSU won its fourth straight in the series.