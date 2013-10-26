Vigil for Israel Thornton, 2nd fire at campground, National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

The family of Israel Thornton, the 5-year-old killed in a hit-skip incident on Friday, October 25, will hold a vigil at West 37th and Denison, the place where he was fatally hit. Israel was struck by an SUV or caravan as he and his mother were on their way to his school, Village Prep, a charter school in Cleveland.

Firefighters worked to extinguish a fire at a Geauga county campground for the second time this week. It happened at the Country Lakes Family Campground near State Route 6.

Today is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. Spearheaded by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the purpose of the day is to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.

19 Action News with another thank you gift for our Facebook fans…

Once we reach 90,000 likes, we will give away 4 tickets to Cavs Opening Night, Wednesday, October 30 and a $75 gift card to Michael Symon's B Spot at the Q.

Like US on Facebook and ENTER to WIN.

DESKTOP USERS - http://buff.ly/H5DBM7

MOBILE USERS - http://buff.ly/16bOU16

The more you "SHARE" the better your chances to win.

You can stay informed by downloading the brand new 19 Action News app for your Android devices.

Updates coming soon for iPhone and iPad devices.

Click here to download the free 19 Action News app.