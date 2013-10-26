Buffalo beats up Kent State

KENT, Ohio – Kent State couldn't find a way to overcome a crushing swing late in the first half of a 41-21 loss to the University at Buffalo on Saturday at Dix Stadium.

A touchdown on a drive deep into Buffalo territory in the closing minute of the second quarter could have put the Golden Flashes ahead going into halftime. A field goal could have cut the Bulls' lead to just four points with the promise of getting the ball back again to start the second half.

Instead, those hopes turned into heartbreak when Buffalo linebacker Khalil Mack intercepted a pass by Kent State quarterback Colin Reardon on a first-down throw from the Bulls' 9-yard line. Just three plays and 18 seconds after Mack returned the pick 45 yards into Kent State territory, Branden Oliver bowled his way into the end zone on a 17-yard run to put Buffalo ahead 20-7 at halftime.

"We had some chances early and we didn't take advantage," said Kent State head coach Paul Haynes . "We can't get into that position. We have to be smart with the football. And we still have to find a way to hold them out of the end zone and that didn't happen. There was still no panic after halftime. It was still a two-possession game … But every time we made one play, they made two plays.

"It wasn't the outcome we wanted, but our guys played hard and didn't quit."

Oliver's score at the end of the first half was the second of his four touchdowns on the day. The Buffalo back finished with 185 yards on 31 carries, including touchdown runs of 5 yards in the second quarter and 38 and 4 yards in the third quarter. The two third-quarter touchdowns extended the Bulls' lead to 34-7.

"(Oliver) is a good tailback," said Kent State defensive tackle Roosevelt Nix . "Once he gets started, it's hard to bring him down … That's why their offense is so potent."

A 17-yard touchdown run by Dri Archer with 3:19 to play in the third quarter and an 18-yard touchdown pass from Reardon to Tyshon Goode with 12:48 to play gave the Golden Flashes some late hope.

Buffalo provided a quick answer to the Reardon-to-Goode score, however, as Joe Licata hit Devon Hughes for a 30-yard touchdown with 12:09 remaining. Licata finished with 285 yards on 20-for-31 passing. His 8-yard touchdown pass to Alex Neutz with 3:02 on the first-quarter clock opened the scoring. Roosevelt Nix blocked the extra point to keep Buffalo's early lead at 6-0.

"I was just playing hard," said Nix. "There really was not much more to it than that."

Reardon completed 20-of-33 passes for a career-high 260 yards. His previous best was 209 yards against Northern Illinois on Oct. 5.

Trayion Durham led Kent State in rushing with 57 yards on 12 attempts, including a 5-yard touchdown run with 14:27 to play in the second quarter to give Kent State its only lead at 7-6.

Kent State (2-7, 1-4) goes on the road for a rivalry game against the University of Akron on Nov. 2.

"It's now Akron week," said Haynes. "We understand it's now Akron week. We are going to send our seniors out the right way against Akron."