Cleveland Firefighters battle blaze on E. 126th St. - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Firefighters battle blaze on E. 126th St.

The Cleveland Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 3400 block of East 126th Street Saturday night.

There is no information at this time as to whether or not the home was vacant or occupied and if there are any people inside.

Check back with 19 Action News for more on this story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Top Story

special

CONNECT WITH US

Updated:

Connect with Cleveland 19! More>>

Powered by Frankly