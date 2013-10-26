Cross one off the bucket list: friends bike 2,600 miles from coast to coast

The trio known as the Silver Wings Biker Friends which consists of 58-year-old Wynn Gerber, Colleen Linn, 52 and 67-year-old Dan Roob, just back to Cleveland after biking 2,600 miles in 30 days. The old friends traveled coast to coast, from the Atlantic to the Pacific Ocean and they say that they've never felt better.

"I feel better about life than I ever have… walking on clouds since I dipped the front tire in the Pacific," says Dan.

Colleen collected money for the Wounded Warrior Project. She said she did it for every man and woman who has the courage to serve.

In her house live a proud sister, proud parent and proud brother.

Colleen's son, Greg, is a marine serving overseas

"He inspires me," says Colleen.

Dan's wife Evelyn was the wind beneath his wings when she showed up and surprised him on the road.

"I wanted to be with him. It's his big dream and I wanted to share it," says Evelyn Roob.

Evelyn and Brenda Gerber were the wives behind the bikers; following, offering support and gear.

"I appreciated her so much," says Dan, as his eyes filled with tears.

He couldn't help it as he looked over at his wife across the table. She was his better half who drove that van behind him for a month.

Dan thinks back on the journey and says "Maybe it would be lunch… water...here comes the van, our oasis is here!!!"

"Kind of sat there and waited to see three bright yellow dot outfits coming up over the hill. Sure they were happy to see me but I was happy to see them too," says Evelyn.

Like almost anything else, riding 2,600 miles is much easier when you have each other's backs.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.