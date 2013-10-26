Ohio State eviscerates Nittany Lions

If anybody thought that defense would be an issue for the Ohio State Buckeyes as they took on the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday they were quickly proven wrong. On a day full of one sided victories in NCAA Football, this game was certainly not an exception.

The Bucks' offense came out strong in their first possession of the game, going 75 yards in seven minutes culminating in a two yard touchdown run from running back Carlos Hyde. That would not be the last time Hyde found the end zone as he finished with 147 yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns.

Braxton Miller continued to make his case for the Heisman Trophy, he carried the ball 11 times for 68 yards and two touchdowns. Miller did not disappoint through the air either, only throwing six incomplete passes the entire game. He finished 19-for-24 for 261 yards and three touchdowns passing.

Leading the team in receiving Saturday was Devin Smith who caught five passes for 90 yards. Philly Brown stepped up as well with four receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown.

It is well known that Buckeyes' head coach Urban Meyer loves the run. This game was no exception as eight different players ran the ball in the 63-14 victory. Senior running back Jordan Hall was one of four players who gained more than 50 yards on the ground Saturday, he finished with 81 yards on eight carries.

The Ohio State defense, who has come under scrutiny in 2013 responded in a big way, only giving up 14 points and forcing three turnovers. Senior corner back Corey Brown and senior safety C.J. Barnett each had interceptions.

The nation's longest winning streak now stands at 20 games in a row, the Buckeyes still have not lost a game under Meyer and are now (8-0) in 2013. Next up the undefeated Bucks' will travel to Ross-Ade Stadium to take on the (1-6) Purdue Boilermakers who are coming off a 14-0 loss at the hands of Michigan State Saturday.