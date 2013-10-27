Man steals purse from Willoughby Senior Center

The Willoughby police department is asking for the public's help with identifying a man suspected of stealing a purse at a senior home.

On October 22, 2013, an employee at the Willoughby Senior Center, located at 38032 Brown Ave, reported that her purse had been stolen from her desk.

Surveillance video showed a white male, who police believe to be in his late 20s, entered the building through the south side doors at 3:43 p.m.

The suspect was wearing tan pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, brown boots, and a baseball hat.

The suspect appears to have either blond or red facial hair.

In the video the man is seen walking past the office several times, and then he checks the hallway for witnesses, grabs the purse, and then leaves out a different door than the one he entered.

If you have any information about this incident please call the Willoughby Police Department at 440-951-1234. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may also call the police tip line at 975-0873 and leave a recorded message.

