Police search for Willoughby Senior Center purse theft suspect, Geauga County campground burns twice in one week, temps in the 50s

The Willoughby police department is asking for the public's help with identifying a man suspected of stealing a purse at a senior home. On October 22, 2013, an employee at the Willoughby Senior Center, located at 38032 Brown Ave, reported that her purse had been stolen from her desk. The suspect was wearing tan pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, brown boots, and a baseball hat. If you have any information about this incident please call the Willoughby Police Department at 440-951-1234. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may also call the police tip line at 975-0873 and leave a recorded message. Read more at 19ActionNews.com

Firefighters worked to extinguish a fire at a Geauga county campground for the second time this week. It happened at the Country Lakes Family Campground near State Route 6. At 2 a.m. Saturday four RVs and the recreation room located on the campground caught fire. Crews responded to the scene and successfully extinguished the fires. No injuries have been reported. One week ago, a cabin caught fire and over 20 RVs were vandalized on the same campground. Authorities believe that the suspicious fire and vandalism acts are connected. The Geauga County Fire Investigative Unit is working to investigate these incidents.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds today.

TODAY: Temps will be in the 50s.

TONIGHT: Temps are expected to drop to 38 degrees.

TOMORROW: Expect some more sun, temps will hit 55 degrees.

